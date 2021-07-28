Why Was an Opelousas Man Arrested for a Terrorizing Charge?

Opelousas Police officers ended up arresting three people after continuing to investigate a retaliation shooting incident that happened Tuesday, June 8 at a park there.

Opelousas Department spokesman Major Mark Guidry says investigators got some information about illegal guns and suspects in a house in the 1100 block of Clare Drive.

Guidry says there they arrested three males, and one of those males was 19-year-old John Morris Lamb. Officials say Lamb is their suspect who is alleged to have been involved in a retaliation shooting North City Park. People were firing at each other during a normal day at the park when people were there including some little kids who were just playing like children do. People were on the basketball court.

In addition to Lamb, two men were arrested, 24-year-old Daquan Green and 22-year-old Patrick D. Green Jr. Major Guidry says this probably will not be the end of the arrests out of the firearms tip because they believe they will be able to arrest more people that were suspects in the park shooting.

John Morris Lamb Jr. was arrested on the following charges:

Terrorizing

Illegal Use of Weapons

Possession of a Firearm in a Firearm Free Zone

Photo courtesy of New Iberia Police

Photo courtesy of New Iberia Police Department

The other two people, Daquan Green and Patrick Green were each arrested on a charge of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Major Guidry says they still want information. If you know something about that shooting in the park on June 8, or any other crime, you can call the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500. You can also email the department at crimetips@opelousaspd.com or by calling St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS(8477).