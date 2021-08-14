Why Was the Shreveport Police Censored by Facebook?

It's no secret that The Shreveport Police Department has a manpower shortage. It has for quite a while. And as the SPD looks to fill a number of job openings with some of the city's finest young men and women, they recently posted a recruiting ad on the department's Facebook page.

But in a relatively short time it was gone, removed by the FB overlords. But why?

Well, let's start here, with the SPD Facebook post:

Patrol Officer / Recruit, Shreveport Police Department

Job Details

Full Time

Shreveport, Louisiana

Job Description

With Recruit Class 85's graduation date nearing, the Shreveport Police Department is searching for candidates for the next class of "Shreveport's Finest."

Please hit the apply button and a recruiter will contact you.

Ask about our lateral entry program for P.O.S.T. certified officers.

Minimum requirements: Must be 21 (20-year-olds, call us and find out how you can get a head start on your first eligible academy. High School Diploma or GED, Valid Driver's License, No felony convictions.

Simple enough, right? The ad, in fact, was exactly the same as the one SPD had previously posted for Recruit Class 84 and with no problem.

But then, the ad disappeared. And there was this.

What? Discriminatory? What, exactly?

So, the SPD asked for a review. And Shreveport Police Department Recruiter Corporal Chris Bordelon told KEEL, "The (Facebook) rejection was not for...anything nefarious. Facebook has gotten tight about job posts."

So, like most good cops, Bordelon and the other recruiters refused to give up. They posted again on the SPD Facebook page:

"Unfortunately, Facebook doesn't see the need for police officers to help serve and protect as the necessity we do.

We can't do a fancy Facebook advertisement, but WE ARE HIRING for our upcoming October class. Don't miss out on the opportunity to become part of our team.

Contact one of our recruiting team members today:

Corporal LaToyia Marsden 318 505-2141

Corporal Christopher Bordelon 318 517-2710

Sergeant Angie Wilhite 318 505-8551"

And, by the way, Facebook let this one stay up.