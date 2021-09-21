Wildlife & Fisheries Cancels Event Due to Ida Impacts, COVID

Louisiana is known for our abundant outdoor activities, and we are blessed to be able to enjoy those almost year round due to our mild weather conditions. (Well, some might not say "mild", but at least we're not shoveling snow for four months out of the year).

Our Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is such an important part of our state, and they are charged with the responsibility of managing and protecting Louisiana's abundant natural resources.

They have been helping out our friends in Southeast Louisiana after Hurricane Ida, and have also recently rehabbed and released a Purple Gallinule and a King Rail into the Bayou Teche National Wildlife Refuge after they were found severely oiled at the Alliance Refinery in Belle Chasse during Hurricane Ida. You can see the release in the video below, and more birds are going to be rehabbed in the coming weeks at a facility in New Iberia.

And as much good as they are doing they, like a lot of us during the pandemic, are having to adjust fundraising activities. Earlier this week the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation announced the cancellation of its 2021 Wild Night Fundraiser. According to a press release via KADN, “We were all looking forward to gathering in person and appreciate your understanding that this decision was made to protect our supporters, volunteers, and staff. We are grateful for your continued support and are looking forward to seeing everyone soon.” The event has been re-scheduled to Thursday, October 13, 2022. The foundation receives no funds from the state or the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, so this a pretty big blow for them this year.