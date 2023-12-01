Will Chinese Build Nation’s Largest Battery Plant Here in Louisiana?

According to the latest news from Louisiana Economic Development, Chinese investors have their sites set on Louisiana for the possibility of building the largest electric vehicle "EV" battery facility of its kind in the United States.

From what we gather in the press release from LED, the company Capchem Technology USA Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Shenzhen Capchem Technology Co., has announced they are evaluating an investment of $350 million to build an integrated carbonate solvent and lithium-ion battery electrolyte manufacturing facility in Ascension Parish.

This would support the growth of domestic lithium-ion battery and electric vehicle supply chains and would provide an increase of 95 direct new jobs with an estimated average annual salary of $71,000.

Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project would result in 474 indirect new jobs, for a total of 569 potential new jobs in the Capital Region.

While the details of the exact location for the construction of the facility are a little sketchy, we know it will be in Ascension Parish. This area includes the cities of Gonzales, Donaldsonville and Prairieville which are certainly no strangers to this type of industry, so these are all probable targets.

From the LED press release we see “Capchem USA’s consideration of a new EV battery-related manufacturing facility underscores yet again how Louisiana’s commitment to sustainability can strengthen our economy,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “If the project comes to fruition, Capchem would bring cutting-edge technology to Ascension Parish, create high-paying jobs for our skilled manufacturing workforce and reinforce our state's standing as a global hub of energy innovation and investment.”

The company estimates construction on its integrated Louisiana facilities to begin in 2025 and conclude in 2028, pending the completion of commercial agreements and regulatory approvals.

“We are pleased to bring this important project to Louisiana,” Capchem USA CEO Dr. Charlie Yao said. “We have experienced the state’s positive business environment, skilled workforce and essential infrastructure. Ascension Parish provides us optimal access to the raw materials, infrastructure and utilities our project requires."