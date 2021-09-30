Will This Move By the City Doom Shreveport’s Mardi Gras Parades?

There's an old boxing adage that goes, "Keep hitting the body and the head will die." Well, to continue the metaphor, Shreveport's Mardi Gras 2022 took another hard one to the stomach Wednesday when it was reported that the city wants the Krewes to pay the overtime costs for SPD officers working security for the Mardi Gras parades.

According to a KTBS TV report, "An official with the Krewe of Gemini says Shreveport's request that the Krewes pay the overtime it would take to cover the parade is the sticking point."

The report also quotes Krewe of Gemini Parade Chairman Patrick Gallagher as saying that Gemini and Centaur, the area's two largest Mardi Gras groups, don't have the money to cover the costs the city suggests, because they (the krewes) are non-profit organizations.

Krewe of Centaur publicist Corky Bridges echoed Gallagher regarding the overtime costs.

The season's three biggest parades, Gemini, Centaur and Highland, though just five months away, are still in negotiations with the city, including the finalizing of this year's routes.

Is Bossier City Back in the picture?

Meanwhile, rumors persist about the possibility of Gemini and Centaur moving to Bossier City, but KTBS quotes Gemini's Gallagher as saying, "I don't know. But nothing's been discussed yet."

Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler has repeatedly said that he would be open to the possibility of the move, but that nothing official has been introduced by him or the city council.

KEEL News reached out to Shreveport Public Assembly and Recreation for comment. SPAR officials have not yet replied.

