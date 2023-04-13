LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A woman in her late 20's has a court date scheduled for Friday afternoon after she was arrested by Lafayette Police on Thursday following an allegation of child abuse.

According to a press release from LPD, their department received the complaint on March 7th of a suspicious injury to a juvenile. Since the complaint involved a juvenile victim, all officers could tell us at the time was that the suspicious injury allegedly happened while the juvenile was in the care of a babysitter and that details of the investigation would be provided as information became available.

On April 13, Lafayette Police say they made an arrest in the case. Alaina Gremillion is being charged with one count of Cruelty to a Juvenile. All we know about her is the following:

Gender: Female

DOB: 1995

Race: White

Height: 5'02 ft.

Weight: 200 lbs

Gremillion's court date is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Friday. Her bond was set at $5,000.00. She is no longer being held in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

The charge of Cruelty to a Juvenile is defined as the following by Louisiana law:

The intentional or criminally negligent mistreatment or neglect by anyone seventeen years of age or older of any child under the age of seventeen whereby unjustifiable pain or suffering is caused to said child. Lack of knowledge of the child's age shall not be a defense; or The intentional or criminally negligent exposure by anyone seventeen years of age or older of any child under the age of seventeen to a clandestine laboratory operation as defined by R.S. 40:983 in a situation where it is foreseeable that the child may be physically harmed. Lack of knowledge of the child's age shall not be a defense. The intentional or criminally negligent allowing of any child under the age of seventeen years by any person over the age of seventeen years to be present during the manufacturing, distribution, or purchasing or attempted manufacturing, distribution, or purchasing of a controlled dangerous substance in violation of the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Law. Lack of knowledge of the child's age shall not be a defense.

The sentence for one count of Cruelty to Juveniles carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years and/or a fine of up to $1,000.00.

