Woman Dies in Freak Beach Umbrella Accident

A 63-year-old woman was impaled by an umbrella in Garden City and later succumbed to her injuries at a hospital.

The umbrella reportedly got loose and was carried by the wind prior to striking the woman in the chest.

While the accident is under investigation, this is not the first report of someone getting hurt or being killed by an umbrella that got loose in the wind.

And honestly, when I see the weather changing on the beach, this has always been one of my biggest fears.

WMBF News reported the following, "The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates that there were roughly 2,800 unconfirmed beach umbrella-related injuries between 2010-2018."

