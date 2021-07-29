Woman Finds $39 Million Lottery Ticket in Bottom of Purse

Americans love to dream about a big lottery payoff. But we're not the only ones. A woman in Germany recently realized how the stars aligned for her in a big way, and she is really thankful.

According to Lotto Bayern, via USA Today, the 45-year-old woman was the sole winner of the $39 million dollar jackpot in Berlin. The mother of one correctly guessed all seven numbers on a German lottery ticket during the June 9th drawing but had stashed the ticket, like a lot of us, in the bottom of her purse. She told lottery officials, via USA Today “I still get dizzy at the thought that I carelessly carried almost 33 million euros around in my purse for several weeks." She also said she doesn't really plan on playing again, because her winnings are “more than enough for my husband, my daughter and me." Can't say I blame her, and congratulations! And if you've been patiently playing the lottery numbers, and hoping for a win, you might be interested in which states have the most Powerball winners in the USA.

According to USA Today, there are six states that don't have state lotteries, so they don't have Powerball or Mega Millions: Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi, Nevada and Utah. The other 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico all participate in lottery drawings. Only four states have never had a winner - Maine, North Dakota, Vermont and Wyoming, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

So who are the luckiest states as far as Powerball winners go? They are listed below in order, from USA Today

Indiana: 39

Missouri: 31

Minnesota: 22

Kentucky: 18

Pennsylvania: 18

Louisiana: 17

Wisconsin: 17

Arizona: 13

Florida: 12

Kansas: 11

New Hampshire: 11

Washington, D.C.: 11

New York: 11

Nebraska: 10

Delaware: 10

Iowa: 9

California: 9

New Jersey: 8

West Virginia: 8

Rhode Island: 8

Tennessee: 7

South Carolina: 6

North Carolina: 6

Georgia: 6

Massachusetts: 6

New Mexico: 5

Oregon: 5

Idaho: 5

Oklahoma: 4

Montana: 4

Michigan: 4

Ohio: 3

Colorado: 3

South Dakota: 3

Puerto Rico: 2

Texas: 2

Illinois: 2

Maryland: 2

Virginia: 1

Arkansas: 1

Washington: 1

Maine: 0

North Dakota: 0

Vermont: 0

Wyoming: 0

U.S. Virgin Islands: 0