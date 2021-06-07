Woman Found Dead in New Iberia, Woman Missing in Separate Case

The body of 51-year-old Kitty Rideaux was found on Friday behind an abandoned residence in the 500 block of Field Street in New Iberia.

In a press release with very few details, New Iberia Police say officers responded to the scene shortly after 6:30 PM in reference to Rideaux's dead body. Officers are investigating the case as a Homicide.

__________________________________________________________________

In a separate case, New Iberia Police need your help trying to find a woman named Kelly Patrice Boutte. According to their Facebook page, Boutte was last seen in the 2900 block of Center Street in New Iberia wearing a dark blue plaid jacket.

If you know where Kelly Patrice Boutte may be, please call the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306.

