Woman Found Dead in New Iberia, Woman Missing in Separate Case
The body of 51-year-old Kitty Rideaux was found on Friday behind an abandoned residence in the 500 block of Field Street in New Iberia.
In a press release with very few details, New Iberia Police say officers responded to the scene shortly after 6:30 PM in reference to Rideaux's dead body. Officers are investigating the case as a Homicide.
In a separate case, New Iberia Police need your help trying to find a woman named Kelly Patrice Boutte. According to their Facebook page, Boutte was last seen in the 2900 block of Center Street in New Iberia wearing a dark blue plaid jacket.
If you know where Kelly Patrice Boutte may be, please call the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306.
