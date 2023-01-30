OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - An Opelousas woman is behind bars, charged with attempted second-degree murder after a violent altercation with her boyfriend.

On Friday, January 27, Crystal Bell-Edmond called 911 and told the operator that she had shot her boyfriend in the back. They were at their apartment at the time.

“When deputies arrived at the above address," Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz said in a statement, "Crystal Bell-Edmond was in the residence, and the victim was located at a convenience store across the street from the residence."

Credit: St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office

According to the sheriff's office, Bell-Edmond got off from work and was picked up by her boyfriend. On the way home, the two got into an argument, and it continued when they arrived back at the apartment. At some point, the victim went into the bedroom to get dressed.

The victim told law enforcement that he was attempting to get dressed when Bell-Edmond walked in with a handgun and shot him in the lower back. Afterward, Bell-Edmond called 911.

She was arrested and transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail and charged with attempted second-degree murder.

