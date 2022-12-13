Would-be Thief Captured By Lafayette Convenience Store Employees

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A Lafayette man attempted to rob a convenience store in town on Monday, but found himself caught - not by police, but by store employees.

The suspect in the attempted theft, 40-year-old James Bearb, entered the store on Eraste Landry and went behind the counter, trying to take an undisclosed amount of cash from the store's register. However, he attempted to leave the store when he was noticed.

Employees at the store grabbed Bearb and held him down, preventing him from leaving the store. They also locked the door so he couldn't leave. He was not armed.

Lafayette Police Department

Police arrived at the scene just after 1:30 p.m. When they got to the scene, Bearb was taken into custody and charged with one count of simple robbery and one count of simple battery.

