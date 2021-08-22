You Can Now Buy Fruity Pebbles Makeup (Sadly, It Isn’t Edible)

The folks at Revolution Beauty, a British-based cosmetics and skincare brand, have made something that none of us knew we needed -- Pebbles cereal makeup.

Yep, they've just rolled out their colorful I Heart Revolution x PEBBLES™ makeup collection.

The collection is the first-ever food brand-inspired collaboration for the brand and is now available for purchase at ULTA Beauty stores nationwide and online at ULTA.com.

The line is inspired by the vibrant and rich colors of Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles and features a range of delicious colors and shades that will have everyone yelling "Yabba Dabba Doo!" (OK, maybe some of the ladies won't yell that.)

There are a total of 22 products in the collection, from eyeshadow palettes to Bedrock inspired lip glosses.

"Revolution Beauty is privileged to be partnering with Post Consumer Brands and Warner Bros. Consumer Products to bring the PEBBLES™ brand to life through a dedicated cosmetics collection," said Adam Minto, Revolution Beauty founder. "For 50 years, the PEBBLES™ brand has been garnering fans from across the world. Here at Revolution Beauty, we wanted to build on the success of PEBBLES™ by joining forces with our I Heart Revolution team for a fully vibrant and lively cosmetics collection. As a brand that acknowledges the importance of individuality, vibrancy and originality, we continually strive to nurture relationships with like-minded partners who align with our mission to bring inclusivity and energy to our audience."

"The PEBBLES™ brand is all about being a catalyst for creativity and encouraging individual expression in kids and kids-at-heart," said Leah Broeders, Head of Licensing, Post Consumer Brands. "Our collaboration with Revolution Beauty was a natural fit that gives our fans an exciting new way to experience the vibrancy and playfulness of Fruity PEBBLES™ and Cocoa PEBBLES™ cereals. We're thrilled to see this fun collection come to life as we continue to celebrate PEBBLES™ 50th birthday this year by giving our fans more ways to experience the brand beyond the breakfast bowl."

Yep, you read right, Pebbles cereal is celebrating 50 years of tantalizing taste buds. One of the top-selling kid's cereal brands of all time, more than 14 billions bowls of it are eaten annually.