You Must See this $4.9M Home for Sale on the Vermilion River in Lafayette

A home on the Vermilion River, listed at $4.9 million, has recently gone up for sale on Zillow.

The Antebellum-style home is located just west of E. Broussard Road's intersection with Kaliste Saloom.

Scrolling through the pictures, it appears that this home is not one of those "over the top" houses with features that are gaudy or overly showy; it's just a beautiful home on beautiful property.

The home boasts 10,000 square feet under roof, with 5,000 square feet of living area. The 4-bedroom, 5-bath house has beautiful wrap-around porches and a stocked, 1/2-acre pond in front.

And wait until you see the "Entertainment Barn", as it is amazing.

The floors inside are beautiful, with some rooms featuring antique Longleaf Pine. Vaulted ceilings adorn much of the living area with massive wood beams galore.

Fireplaces, cypress cabinets, 2 ovens, farmhouse sinks, a wine cooler, 2 ovens, slab granite countertops, and surround sound throughout - this house is full of amazing extras.

Oh, did we mention river views? Exercise room? Gunroom? Read on!

