It's that time of the year.

I always look forward to Halloween because so many people get creative when it comes to decorating for the holiday.

Recently, Rosa Arnold sent me a few photos of skeletons in her yard and as you will see below, they are taking part in a few trendy games/challenges.

In the first photo, you see a couple of skeletons enjoying a game of beer pong. Of course, we all know how this game works and I am just curious as to which skeleton did most of the drinking here.

Rosa Arnold

In another photo, you see a few skeletons taking part in one of the latest trends on social media, the crate challenge.

If you don't recall what the crate challenge is, here's a quick reminder for you. And yes, some social media platforms have eliminated some of these types of videos because of the danger it brings with it.

In any case, I love the creativity here and if you have or see any other creative Halloween decorations in the weeks ahead, please submit them to me.

Check out the skeletons below taking part in the crate challenge in Youngsville, it too ended like most we have seen on social media.

Rosa Arnold

Now, let's put things into action here with a video from the scene of this failed crate challenge in Youngsville.