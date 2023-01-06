ST. LANDRY PARISH (KPEL News) - A Youngsville man with more than $20,000 worth of methamphetamines was arrested along I-49 in St. Landry Parish.

On December 14, 2022, Johnathan Bourque, 35, of Youngsville was pulled over on I-49 while the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office was conducting criminal patrol, according to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. Bourque was driving a white GMC Yukon when he was pulled over.

Narcotics detectives gained probable cause to search the vehicle, the sheriff's office said in a release. During the search, about a half pound of methamphetamines was discovered.

That roughly 225 grams of methamphetamines is worth about $22,500 on the street.

Bourque was transported to the St. Landry Parish jail and charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, failure to drive on right side of the road, switched license plate and no insurance.

According to the arrest record:

ARRESTED:

Johnathan Bourque, age 35

White / Male

109 Wind Chime Drive

Youngsville, LA., 70592

CHARGES:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS

Traffic Offenses

BOND: $51,000

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office reminds citizens to reach out if they are aware of any illegal drug activity.

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff Department’s Drug Hotline at 337-948-0970 or 948-1030. All callers remain anonymous and the information is kept strictly confidential. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device or simply dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip. All calls are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

