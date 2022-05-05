YouTuber Calls Baton Rouge the ‘Most Arrogant and Imposing Society Ever’ [Video]

YouTube channel SOUTHERN LIFE has posted a video titled "Why I Can’t Stand Going To Baton Rouge, Louisiana" and does not hold back with his opinion on the city and the people who live there.



SOUTHERN LIFE Youtube channel is basically a travel channel run by a couple who video their travels through the South and give their opinions on the areas they're traveling through.

The purpose of making these videos according to the channel is to provide information for people and businesses looking to move to different areas in the South.

The channel has videos of numerous cities throughout Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, and more.

As stated by SOUTHERN LIFE on the channel, all opinions expressed are their own with no outside affiliations.

And, when it comes to opinions, they have quite a few when it comes to Baton Rouge.

In one of the channel's latest videos titled "Why I Can’t Stand Going To Baton Rouge, Louisiana" he has quite a bit to say about the city and the people who live there.





As he travels through Baton Rouge, you'll hear him call residents "piece of crap people", "arrogant piece of crap people", and say things like "this city sucks all the way around", and much, much more.

The only description given in the video is the glowing review saying "This town is ALWAYS a problem."

He's not just talking about Baton Rouge drivers mind you, he's referring to everyone in the city.

It should be noted that he does say once, and only once in the 13-minute video, that "it's not everyone here, it's...it's the culture."

The couple attempts to try and figure out why Baton Rouge and the people in it are so terrible by saying "you've got the French mixed with like the Southern and just creates like a really, just arrogant society."

Maybe I'm reading too much into this, but it sure seems like this guy really, really doesn't like Baton Rouge. I know, I'm jumping to conclusions again...

It should also be noted that SOUTHERN TRAVEL also has a video of them driving through Lafayette.

Lafayette faired a little better in this particular visit, but as you'll see in the video, the couple's review is a bit uninformed when it comes to Lafayette as a whole.

Amongst the good things SOUTHERN TRAVEL had to say about Lafayette were our great food, friendliness, charm, and "hottest women anywhere".

However, not a kind word was to be found in their review of Baton Rouge.

Is this guy just an Alabama fan so he automatically hates Baton Rouge?

Also please know that the Lafayette video isn't being included as a "one-up" but rather as a way to illustrate how the narrator sometimes misses the mark with his understanding.

See both the Baton Rouge and Lafayette drive-through videos below.