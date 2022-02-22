02/22/2022 The Cosmic Meaning Behind ‘Twosday’ Today

There are those who walk among us that believe numbers and mathematics play a larger part in our lives than we'd like to believe. Those people feel that numbers can uncover hidden aspects of your life and your personality. There are some that believe that numbers can also predict the future.

So on a day like today where the calendar is showing the "deuces' are wild, as you might imagine searches for numerology and the significance of certain numbers are spiking considerably.

Waldermar Brandt via Unsplash.com Waldermar Brandt via Unsplash.com loading...

People who study numerology believe that certain numbers have certain meanings. Much like many of us have "lucky numbers" many numerologists believe that certain numbers bring with them a propensity for better luck and better outcomes.

Let's look specifically at Number 2. In many numerology studies that number, the number 2 signifies balance. So if you find yourself surrounded by the number 2 you should expect things to be balanced and harmonious. Numerologists believe that for the "best outcomes" you should concentrate on the number, saying it out loud several times.

They, the numerologists, also suggest that if you are in a relationship and you don't feel that relationship is on solid footing and you suddenly are presented with a lot of "number 2" in your path that's a sign your relationship needs some serious focus and work. That is if you are searching for harmony and balance in that relationship.

Some numerologists believe that you can take the numbers from the date of your birth and actually calculate your life's plan and path just from the numbers provided by your time and date of birth. These Life Path Numerology Calculators can provide some great insight into where we think we might be heading with our life.

Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash.com Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash.com loading...

In places that aren't these United States where people display the date correctly from smallest unit of time to largest unit of time today is a palindrome day. That means the date is read the same forward as it is read backwards. Today's date is also an Ambigram.

By the way, the next time you'll be able to waste time worrying about the day and the date and the numbers lining up will be in March of 2033. March 3rd to be precise, that's when the date will be 3/3/33 or something similar with a few added zeroes just for fun.

Damir Spanic via Unsplash.com Damir Spanic via Unsplash.com loading...

Many of you have been asking if today's date has any bearing on good fortune or good luck. In other words, if I buy a Mega Millions ticket for tonight's drawing am I going to win? The answer is probably not, but if you did, oh what a story you could tell.

I think most of us will find our fortunes in smaller wins today like maybe two for one drinks at our local tavern or two for one burgers at our local hamburger stand. Other than that the only significant about today's date, is that it's probably going to be easier to remember than other dates because so many of us have been talking about it.