1 Capture, Disturbing Revelation Made After Teens Escape Facility in St. Martinville

The search continues for law enforcement after one teenager who escaped from the Acadiana Center for Youth in St. Martinville was captured Thursday night but the other escapee is still on the run.

According to a press release from the Office of Juvenile Justice, the captured 16-year-old from Alexandria was apprehended in East Baton Rouge Parish. Local and state law enforcement officers came together to make the arrest around 8:00 p.m.

Handcuffs Handcuffs, (Photo by Michelle Shephard-Pool/Getty Images) loading...

The second escapee is a 16-year-old from the Pointe Coupee area. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact local law enforcement or the command center at 225-226-0359 or 225-224-9207.

According to the press release, a preliminary internal investigation shows that human error played a role in the two juveniles' escape on Wednesday, January 19th. Authorities say appropriate disciplinary action up to and including termination will be utilized following the investigation.

Here Is How To Blur Your Home On Google Street View

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State