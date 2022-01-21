1 Capture, Disturbing Revelation Made After Teens Escape Facility in St. Martinville
The search continues for law enforcement after one teenager who escaped from the Acadiana Center for Youth in St. Martinville was captured Thursday night but the other escapee is still on the run.
According to a press release from the Office of Juvenile Justice, the captured 16-year-old from Alexandria was apprehended in East Baton Rouge Parish. Local and state law enforcement officers came together to make the arrest around 8:00 p.m.
The second escapee is a 16-year-old from the Pointe Coupee area. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact local law enforcement or the command center at 225-226-0359 or 225-224-9207.
According to the press release, a preliminary internal investigation shows that human error played a role in the two juveniles' escape on Wednesday, January 19th. Authorities say appropriate disciplinary action up to and including termination will be utilized following the investigation.
Here Is How To Blur Your Home On Google Street View
LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state
LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State
LOOK: 20 tips to help your houseplants survive the winter