As residents of Louisiana, particularly in south Louisiana, we constantly worry about the quality of our roads and the traffic that's rolling over them.

For example, if you plan to take I-10 east, you inevitably take a roll of the dice when deciding whether or not to take the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. And if you get stuck, it's because you didn't see any issues at the time, and it's not always the case that travel apps like Waze and Maps catch those issues before you're on the bridge and it's too late.

A single app developer seems to have noticed how bad the situation can be and is working to provide real-time, visual route planning to iPhone users in Louisiana. That developer has been sharing this app on social media sites like Reddit.

The app, which can only be found in the Apple App Store at the moment, allows you to create a "collection" of live camera feeds, so you can organize them and be able to visualize the traffic you're likely to encounter along your route.

Not all camera provide live feeds, though. In Lafayette, unless you're driving along an interstate, you will probably not be able to catch all the traffic along your route. But if you are driving along those interstates, you have options.

A new app for Louisiana residents allows you easy access to live traffic camera feeds in your area. Credit: 511 Louisiana App loading...

The app relies on cameras managed by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, so if something goes wrong with one of their cameras or their system, it will affect what you can see on your screen.

But it's still a pretty big deal to be able to see what's happening on I-10 if you're planning a trip to Baton Rouge or to Lake Charles.

Or, you know, if a truck knocks out an overpass and makes your route into or out of town way more difficult.