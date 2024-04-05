MAJOR ACCIDENT: I-10 E Shut Down After Multiple Vehicles Collide

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The Lafayette Police Department has provided an update for the accident on I-10 E.

LPD is the primary law enforcement agency on the scene. While there were injuries, LPD Sgt. Matthew Benoit stated in a release that all injuries were not life-threatening. The roadway, however, remains closed.

Here is LPD's full statement:

The Lafayette Police Department is currently on the scene of a vehicle crash involving multiple vehicles on I-10 near Ambassador Caffery Parkway. The crash involved several vehicles and 18-wheelers. Injuries were reported on the scene; however, all injuries were non-life-threatening. I-10 Eastbound, near the Ambassador Caffery Parkway Overpass, is closed due to the crash. All Eastbound traffic on I-10 is being diverted onto Ambassador Caffery Parkway. If you are traveling in this area please expect delays and utilize an alternate route until the roadway is re-opened. An update will be provided when I-10 Eastbound has re-opened.

There is currently no timeline for the re-opening of the roadway. You can see our original story below.

ORIGINAL STORY

A severe vehicle accident on I-10 eastbound is causing major problems for motorists Friday evening.

All lanes are currently blocked, according to Louisiana511.org.

Reports to the KPEL News desk indicate the crash involves multiple vehicles, including more than one 18-wheeler. Louisiana DOTD cameras show that both lanes of I-10 eastbound in that area are blocked, with several emergency responders actively working the scene.

Credit: Louisiana511/LADOTD Credit: Louisiana511/LADOTD loading...

The incident was reported as a vehicle accident with injuries, though we have little more information at this time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Traffic is being directed off I-10 eastbound at the Ambassador Caffery exit ramp. There is currently no timeline on when the road might open up.

Some social media images from the crash show several vehicles involved in the pile-up, including two 18-wheeler cabs at the center of the wreckage.

We'll provide updates as we get them.

