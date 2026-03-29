Fire Destroys Lafayette Apartment, Damages Nearby Church
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) — Firefighters responded early Sunday morning to a house fire that quickly spread and caused major damage to a nearby church.
Fire Breaks Out Early Sunday Morning
According to the Lafayette Fire Department, crews responded around 4:13 a.m. to the 400 block of Huval Street after neighbors reported hearing crackling sounds and seeing flames. When they stepped outside, they found a nearby apartment building already engulfed in flames.
Flames Spread to Nearby Church
Firefighters say the intense heat from the blaze spread to a neighboring church, Little Refuge Church, igniting the exterior before spreading into the building's interior and attic.
Apartment Building Destroyed
A second alarm was called, bringing in additional crews and equipment to help battle the fire. The apartment building was destroyed.
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Despite the rapid spread, firefighters brought the fire under control in about 20 minutes. The church, however, suffered significant damage.
Dog Killed in the Fire
No one was inside the apartment at the time of the fire, but officials say a dog died in the fire.
Cause Still Under Investigation
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
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Gallery Credit: Ian Auzenne