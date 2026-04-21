(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Lafayette Police and Lafayette Crime Stoppers are asking for your help in identifying the man they say broke into an apartment on April 20, 2026.

In a social media post by Lafayette Crime Stoppers, they say the following:

"On 04/20/2026 at approximately 02:00 AM, the subject was captured on a doorbell camera making entry to the victim's apartment. Once inside, the suspect searched through her belongings.

The suspect was also captured on video sneaking around and attempting to enter other apartments in the area.

If you know the identity of the pictured subject, please call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the P3 Tips Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous and can earn a cash reward."

They did not report in their post where this crime occurred in the city, but if you do recognize the person of interest here, you are asked to contact the Lafayette Police Dept.

As a reminder, always lock your doors and be aware of your surroundings while out in public; who knows who or what may be around the corner.

We will continue to follow this developing story from Lafayette and provide more details here and in this station's app when they become available.

Here's video of the suspect inside the woman's apartment.