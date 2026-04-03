(Lake Charles, Louisiana) - A video shared by KPLC-TV in Lake Charles shows a woman in a restaurant waiting to pick up an order when she allegedly took cash that was on the bar.

A person working for DoorDash appears to be waiting for an order she was to pick up at Orinoco Restaurant when she notices a checkbook on the counter, and that's when she goes in to retrieve her belongings.

Mason Buckman, a waiter at Orinoco Restaurant, told KPLC that when he got busy cleaning other tables, he neglected the cash left behind, and, sadly, it was stolen from the counter.

As you will see below. The woman, who has a kid with her, notices the money, looks around, and then takes it before leaving.

In addition to the $200 tips stolen, Buckman tells the Lake Charles news station that the woman also took letters, photos, and dollar bills from around the world that he planned to take with him on a mission trip to Costa Rica. All of that was in the checkbook she allegedly left with.

If you are wondering whether a police report has been filed, the answer is yes. If you recognize the person in the video below, you are asked to contact the Lake Charles Police Department.

To read more about what this waiter had to say about this robbery, visit KPLC. Here's the video of the woman taking the tips and more from the Lake Charles establishment.