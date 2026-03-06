(Baton Rouge, Louisiana) - Police in Baton Rouge are looking for the man who they suspect raped an elderly woman Tuesday night.

WAFB reports that the crime happened Tuesday night in the 11000 block of East Black Oak Drive near Park Forest and Sherwood Forest.

Now, police have released images of the person that they believe raped the 94-year-old woman, and they are asking the public to assist them in identifying the man you see below.

If you recognize this person, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers. The number to call with information in this case is 225-344-STOP.

Here are the photos released by detectives. They are asking you to share this information in hopes that someone recognizes the man you see here.

UPDATE: Baton Rouge Police have taken a man into custody who is accused of raping a 94-year-old woman.

