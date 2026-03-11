BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL-FM) – Baton Rouge police say a 10-year-old girl has died following what investigators believe was an accidental shooting Tuesday afternoon near a Sonic Drive-In on Government Street in Baton Rouge.

Police Respond to Shooting on Government Street

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to the 1000 block of Government Street around 4:15 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

Investigators say the girl’s mother and stepfather both work at the Sonic restaurant. At the time of the incident, the stepfather was going into work while the mother was leaving her shift.

Investigators Say Gun Was Fired Inside Vehicle

Police say the victim and another child who is related were waiting near the car for a short time while the adults were inside the building. During that time, the other child reportedly picked up a gun inside the vehicle and accidentally fired it.

Authorities say the victim was standing outside the car when she was shot. She later died from her injuries.

Baton Rouge Police Chief T.J. Morse said detectives are continuing to gather evidence as part of the investigation.

“We’re doing everything from transporting witnesses to be interviewed at our violent crimes unit, to pulling surveillance video from here at the Sonic to other nearby businesses to exactly find out what transpired,” Morse said.

Morse also stressed the importance of keeping firearms secured.

Police Chief Emphasizes Gun Safety

“Whether it was accidental or not, keeping guns out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them is something we’re striving to enforce,” he said.

The tragedy comes just days after another child was killed in Baton Rouge. Over the weekend, 8-year-old Davian Nicholas was struck by a stray bullet while playing basketball during an exchange of gunfire.

Community Leaders React to Recent Violence

East Baton Rouge Metro Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman, who represents the area where Tuesday’s shooting happened, responded to the scene and expressed frustration over the recent violence involving children.

“Within 72 hours, we’ve lost two children. Two,” Coleman said. “We’re not talking about losing criminals. We’re not talking about losing grown folks. We’re talking about two children.”

Coleman said the incident should serve as a reminder about responsible gun ownership and keeping firearms out of the reach of children.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.