JENNINGS, La. -- An Independence Day argument turned violent Saturday night, leaving two men hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a domestic dispute escalated into gunfire.

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The Jennings Police Department is actively investigating the double shooting, which took place in the 400 block of Mouton Drive.

Officers responded to the scene at approximately 9:12 p.m. on July 4, where they found 33-year-old Tevin Gotreaux suffering from a gunshot wound to his left hand.

Domestic Dispute Escalates Into Violence

According to preliminary details released by investigators, the incident began as a physical altercation between Gotreaux and his girlfriend. The situation escalated dramatically when the woman’s stepfather, identified as Tris Madison, arrived at the home.

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Police say a fight broke out between Madison and Gotreaux, resulting in both men sustaining gunshot wounds.

Both Men Hospitalized Following Shooting

Both men were transported to local trauma centers for medical treatment. Gotreaux was treated for the hand wound, while Madison remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Jennings Detectives Continue Investigation

Detectives say the investigation remains highly active. No charges have been formally announced at this time.

How to Submit Information to Investigators

Jennings Police are urging anyone with information about the altercation or the shooting to step forward:

JPD Detective Division: 337-821-5502 ext. 500

337-821-5502 ext. 500 Anonymous Tip Line: 337-275-9002

This Remains a Developing Story

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.