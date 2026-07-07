Lafayette Man Arrested After 140 MPH Police Chase on I-10
JENNINGS, La. - A Lafayette man is facing multiple charges after police say he led officers on a high-speed chase through Jefferson Davis Parish Monday afternoon.
Traffic Stop Quickly Turns Into High-Speed Pursuit
According to the Jennings Police Department, the pursuit began around 12:32 p.m. on July 6, 2026, when an officer conducting traffic enforcement spotted a silver Infiniti traveling westbound on Interstate 10 near mile marker 65 at speeds exceeding 100 mph.
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Police say the driver was also weaving through traffic recklessly. When the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle sped away, reaching speeds exceeding 140 mph.
Chase Crosses Multiple Jefferson Davis Parish Jurisdictions
Investigators say the driver continued fleeing through several jurisdictions in Jefferson Davis Parish, at times exceeding 130 mph and using the interstate shoulder to pass other vehicles. The pursuit also passed through Jennings' business district along Highway 26 before ending in the 16000 block of Highway 102, north of the city.
Driver Taken Into Custody Without Incident
Officers safely took the driver into custody without further incident.
Police identified the driver as Jamari Mallery. Investigators said Mallery later told officers he fled because he believed law enforcement would not pursue him after he drove by at such a high speed.
Charges Filed Against Lafayette Driver
Mallery was booked into jail on the following charges:
- Aggravated Flight from an Officer
- Reckless Operation of a Vehicle
- No Driver's License
Investigation Continues Following Arrest
The investigation remains ongoing.
Lafayette Parish Correctional Center Bookings/Arrests July 6 - July 10
Gallery Credit: BernadetteLee