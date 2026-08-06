DENHAM SPRINGS, La. - Two Denham Springs residents were arrested following a Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of an animal.

ICAC Task Force Assisted the Investigation

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force assisted detectives after the investigation began last month.

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Search Warrants Executed During Investigation

"During the investigation, the two suspects named in the incident were 31-year-old Johnny Wolinski (Denham Springs, LA) and 31-year-old Sammie Sparks (Denham Springs, LA)," Sheriff Jason Ard said. "The investigation led to search warrant seizures of both suspects' cellphone devices and additional search warrants to forensically search those devices."

As the investigation continued, detectives gathered enough evidence to request arrest warrants for both suspects.

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Felony Charges Filed Against Both Suspects

Wolinski faces three felony counts: sexual abuse of an animal by coercing another person to commit abuse, organizing or participating in abuse, and filming or possessing images of abuse.

Sparks faces two felony counts: sexual abuse of an animal by organizing or participating in abuse, and engaging in abuse.

Both suspects remain in the Livingston Parish Detention Center. Ard said the animal connected to the case has since died of unrelated causes.

Investigation Remains Active

The investigation is ongoing.