JEANERETTE, La. — The Jeanerette Police Department has announced the arrest of former Communications Officer Javier Hall following an investigation into alleged misconduct.

Former Jeanerette Police Employee Arrested

Hall was arrested and booked on charges of nonconsensual disclosure of private images and malfeasance in office, police said.

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What Police Say Happened

"The allegations involve the disclosure of private images belonging to an individual who was not arrested, detained, investigated, or otherwise involved in any police contact or law enforcement matter related to the circumstances under investigation," the department said. "The images were private, and their alleged disclosure is the subject of the criminal allegations against the employee." Due to the active investigation, police have not released the identity of the person involved.

Jeanerette Police Address the Investigation

In a statement, the department said the decision to arrest a former employee was not taken lightly, but that its responsibility to uphold the law fairly does not change based on an individual's position or tenure. The department emphasized that the filing of charges does not constitute a determination of guilt, and that Hall is entitled to due process and the presumption of innocence until proven guilty in court. Out of respect for the alleged victim's privacy, the department said it will not release, reproduce, or discuss the contents of any private material involved in the case.

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The department also stressed that the allegations against one individual do not reflect on the broader department or the city of Jeanerette, adding that it remains committed to accountability and transparency and will release additional information as the case develops.

More Information Expected

No further details have been released. Additional information will be provided as the investigation develops.