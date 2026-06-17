BATON ROUGE, La. - Sad news to report out of the Capitol City as a police officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department has passed away.

READ MORE: Teen Declared Brain Dead After Viral Benadryl Challenge

According to BRPD, Corporal Walter Brooks died on Monday, June 15, 2026, after experiencing health complications that required transport to a local hospital.

Corporal Walter Brooks: 15 Years of Service to the Baton Rouge Police Department

Corporal Brooks had been an officer with the department since 2011. He was most recently assigned to Uniform Patrol, 1st District Evening Shift.

Get our free mobile app

BRPD Asks Community to Keep Corporal Brooks' Family in Thoughts and Prayers

We join the Baton Rouge Police Department in asking everyone to keep Corporal Brooks' family in their thoughts and prayers.