Baton Rouge Police Corporal Walter Brooks Dies After 15 Years of Service to BRPD
BATON ROUGE, La. - Sad news to report out of the Capitol City as a police officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department has passed away.
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According to BRPD, Corporal Walter Brooks died on Monday, June 15, 2026, after experiencing health complications that required transport to a local hospital.
Corporal Walter Brooks: 15 Years of Service to the Baton Rouge Police Department
Corporal Brooks had been an officer with the department since 2011. He was most recently assigned to Uniform Patrol, 1st District Evening Shift.
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BRPD Asks Community to Keep Corporal Brooks' Family in Thoughts and Prayers
We join the Baton Rouge Police Department in asking everyone to keep Corporal Brooks' family in their thoughts and prayers.
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