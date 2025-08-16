BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL-FM) - Former Louisiana legislator and Speaker of the House Joe Reece Salter passed away on Saturday, August 16, 2025. He was 82 years old.

Salter served in public office for 22 years. The last four of those, from 2004 to 2008, were spent as Speaker of the House.

From Teacher to Political Leader

A native of Florien, Louisiana, Salter received both his bachelor's and master's degrees from Northwestern State University.

He began his education career in 1965 as a teacher in Sabine Parish. He became principal of Florien High School in 1969 and advanced to assistant superintendent of Sabine Parish Schools in 1980.

Elected to the Louisiana House

Salter was elected to the Louisiana House of Representatives in 1986, representing District 24, which encompassed Sabine, De Soto, Bienville, and Red River parishes at the time.

Speaker of the House, 2004–2008

He became the 62nd Speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives in 2004, selected by Governor Kathleen Babineaux Blanco.

Salter concluded his political career in 2008 due to term limits.

Legacy and Honors

In 2008, he was inducted into the Louisiana Political Museum and Hall of Fame in Winnfield.

Family and Survivors

Joe Reece Salter is survived by his wife Bettye, their two children, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.