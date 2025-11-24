SPRING, Tx (KPEL-FM) - First responders in a Houston suburb made a gruesome discovery on Monday, November 24, 2025, after receiving a distress call.

How the Discovery Happened

Constable deputies were dispatched to 6535 N Grand Parkway West to investigate a man trapped inside a donation box.

What Authorities Are Saying

First responders were able to located the individual and began rescue efforts immediately. Fire crews worked to safely gain access to the box and remove the man.

However, it was later confirmed that the man was deceased at the scene.

Investigation Status & Unanswered Questions

As of this time, it is unclear why the man was inside the donation box in the first place.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office sends their thoughts to those affected by this tragedy.

