WINNFIELD, La. (KPEL-FM) - The body of a 26-year-old Winnfield Parish man was found over the weekend after he was reported missing since December 18, 2025.

The Winn Parish Sheriff's Office released a statement on Sunday confirming that Jeremy D. Wise was sadly found dead.

Timeline of Jeremy Wise’s Disappearance

Wise had been reported missing since December 18 but was last seen on December 15.

Here was the initial Facebook post by the Winn Parish Sheriff's Office:

Ongoing Investigation Details

No additional information has been released regarding Wise's death as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Statement From Sheriff Josh McAllister

Winn Parish Sheriff Josh McAllister released the following statement:

Sheriff Josh McAllister extends his deepest condolences to Mr. Wise’s family, friends, and all who knew and loved him during this incredibly difficult time. Sheriff McAllister would also like to thank the dedicated deputies and investigators who worked tirelessly and around the clock in their efforts to locate Mr. Wise. Their commitment and professionalism reflect the highest standards of service. Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office is grateful to the public for the numerous tips, shared information, and countless hours of support provided throughout this search. Your involvement played an important role in helping bring Jeremy home.

