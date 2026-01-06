CADDO PARISH, La. (KPEL-FM) - The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office in north Louisiana for 73-year-old Johnny Hamilton.

Where He Was Last Seen?

Hamilton was last seen on January 5, 2025, at approximately 12:45 p.m. at his residence on Rodessa Church Road in Rodessa, Louisiana. (Rodessa is in the extreme northwest corner of the state.)

LSP received the request to issue the alert around 11:24 p.m. on Jan. 5.

Hamilton's Description

Hamilton is a black male with white hair and brown eyes. He is aproximately 5'11" tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

His family told authorities that the man suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Unfortunately, Hamilton's clothing description is unknown.

Vehicle Description and Travel Details

He is believed to be traveling in a 2001 red Chevrolet Silverado with LA license plate Z136218, in an unknown direction.

How You Can Help

Anyone with information regarding Hamilton's whereabouts should contact the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office immediately at 318-584-9034 or dial 911.

