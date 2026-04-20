BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KPEL News) — Louisiana State Police Troop I is working the scene of a serious crash involving two tractor-trailers on I-10 Westbound near mile marker 117, just past the Butte La Rose exit on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge, according to a traffic advisory issued Monday morning.

The right lane of travel is blocked. Authorities estimate the lane closure will last approximately three hours from the time of the advisory, which was issued just before 11 a.m.

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Photos from the scene show one Peterbilt semi with heavy front-end damage and debris scattered across the roadway, along with what appears to be a large metal panel — likely cargo or trailer material — lying flat on the bridge deck with damage to the concrete barrier along the edge.

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One of the Worst Places in Louisiana to Have a Crash

If you’ve driven I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge, you already know: the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge is not a stretch of road where you want trouble. The 18.2-mile elevated structure carries tens of thousands of vehicles daily across the Atchafalaya Basin swamp, with no exits and no shoulders wide enough for vehicles to safely pass a blocking incident.

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When a crash closes a lane on that bridge, traffic backs up fast, and there is nowhere to go. Motorists caught in the backup have no exit option until they clear the structure entirely.

What Drivers Should Do Right Now

If you are traveling westbound on I-10 from Baton Rouge toward the Lafayette area, plan for significant delays or take an alternate route before you reach the bridge.