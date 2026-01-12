NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL-FM) - Louisiana State Police are searching for the vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run over the weekend that claimed the life of a New Iberia man.

What Happened in the Loreauville Hit-and-Run

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 11, 2026, Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 86 near Suard Road in Loreauville. The crash claimed the life of 66-year-old Russell Green of New Iberia.

What Investigators Know So Far

A preliminary investigation revealed that Green was walking on the highway when he was struck by a vehicle traveling in an unknown direction. Following the collision, the vehicle fled the scene.

Troopers believe the crash happened between approximately 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, January 10, and the time they were notified on Sunday, January 11.

Green sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. A standard toxicology sample was collected from Green and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation. LSP is still working to identify the vehicle involved.

How You Can Help State Police

If anyone has information related to this hit-and-run, they are urged to contact Louisiana State Police Troop I at (337) 262-5880. Information can also be reported anonymously through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting File a Report or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.