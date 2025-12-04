(KPEL News) - Since August of 2025, investigators with the Louisiana State Police, along with local agencies, have been working to solve the hit-and-run death of 53-year-old Bonnie Fontenot of Jennings. Now, the Louisiana State Police reports that they are working with Crime Stoppers Lake Charles, which is offering a reward for information leading to the solution of the case.

When and Where the Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash Happened

It was around 1 o'clock on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 27, that troopers were called out to the frontage road adjacent to Interstate 10 near Louisiana Highway 165 after someone called in saying there was a body at that location. When investigators got to the scene, they discovered Fontenot's body in the median between the Frontage Road and I-10.

Family Reported Bonnie Fontenot Missing Earlier in August

Earlier in August, members of Fontenot's family had reported her as missing to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office. She and her husband had been staying at the Lost Shoes RV Park in Lacassine. According to law enforcement officials, Fontenot was last seen on surveillance camera from a convenience store in Lacassine.

Investigators Believe She Was Hit While Walking

Law enforcement officials believe Fontenot was struck and killed while walking in the median of the roadway, but they are unsure which day it happened. They think a fatal hit-and-run occurred between August 22 and August 27.

Search for Hit-and-Run Suspect Focuses on a Specific Ford F-150 Model

As the investigation continued into the tragedy, troopers learned that a Pacific green truck was the vehicle involved in Fontenot's death. They have continued to search for information about Fontenot's death and the truck involved.

Now, the Crime Stoppers Lake Charles program is offering a reward for information that leads to the solution of the case.

According to the Louisiana state police,

Investigators believe the suspect vehicle is an older model 1997-2004 Ford F-150 painted in Pacific Green Metallic (turquoise green).

Damage Investigators Expect on the Truck

Troopers say the truck may have damage in the front and/or on the driver's side. They add that they believe this vehicle frequents the Jeff Davis Parish area. If you know anything, please help law enforcement by telling what you know.

You can anonymously give information by calling the TIPS Line for the Crime Stoppers Lake Charles at 337-439-2222. If you prefer, you can contact the Louisiana State Police Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007. You can also provide information by visiting the State Police's online system at lsp.org.