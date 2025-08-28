IOWA, La. (KPEL-FM) - A Jeff Davis Parish woman who was previously reported as missing was found deceased in a hit-and-run near Iowa, according to Louisiana State Police.

Around 12:40 p.m. on August 27, 2025, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office located a deceased woman in the median near North Frontage Road and I-10 at mile marker 44.

Victim Identified as Bonnie Fontenot

Detectives were able to confirm the identity of the woman as Bonnie Fontenot, who had previously been reported missing.

She was last seen the night of August 22 at the Lost Shoe RV Park near Lacassine.

State Police Take Over Investigation

The investigation was turned over to Louisiana State Police and they said an unknown vehicle traveling on the frontage road hit Fontenot and drove off. Fontenot died at the scene.

LSP is working to determine the make and model of the suspect vehicle, as well as the driver's identity.

LSP Asking Public for Information

In the meantime, they're asking for anyone with information to contact them at (337) 491-2511.

Anonymous tips can be submitted online or by calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

