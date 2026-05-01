DENHAM SPRINGS, La. - A crossing guard at an elementary school in Denham Springs was killed on Thursday afternoon while directing traffic in front of the school. An alleged impaired driver is the one who struck her, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

The crossing guard has been identified as Katy Wells.

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A spokesperson with Livingston Parish Public Schools (LPSS) confirmed that Wells was hit by a vehicle traveling northwest on Louisiana Highway 16 while performing duties as a crossing guard at the school.

Who Was Katy Wells? A 40-Year Servant to Livingston Parish

Wells has served both the LPSS and LPSO in various capacities over the last 40 years, including working as a crossing guard for Seventh Ward Elementary and Gray's Creek Elementary, both of which are in Denham Springs.

Livingston Parish Schools and Sheriff's Office Remember Katy Wells

“She was a true servant to her community and she will be deeply missed. The Livingston Parish Public School System asks for prayers and support for Mrs. Wells’ family and the many community members that she has touched over the years,” the school system shared in a statement.

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“This is a devastating loss for our community. She was loved. She was more than a Crossing Guard. She took great pride in protecting our children. Prayers to Miss Katy’s family,” said LPSO Sheriff Jason Ard.

Darren Goudeau Arrested on Vehicular Homicide and DWI Charges

The alleged driver has been identified as Darren Goudeau, 64, of Walker, who was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges of driving while intoxicated (first offense) and vehicular homicide.

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