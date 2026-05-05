VILLE PLATTE, La. - A 15-year-old in Ville Platte died on Monday afternoon in a shooting that took place along Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

What We Know About the Monday Shooting on MLK Drive

While little information has been released yet by authorities, according to sources familiar with the situation, the young man was on his way to football practice when the shooting took place.

A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting, according to the Ville Platte Police Department. The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office is also working the case.

READ MORE: Lafayette Parish Man Charged With First-Degree Murder in Barracks Street Fire That Killed 9-Year-Old

School and Coach Pay Tribute to Fallen Student

While police have not released the name of the deceased young man, he attended Ville Platte High School, and the school paid tribute to him via social media. He was in the ninth grade at the school and his first name is Javion.

Get our free mobile app

According to all accounts, this young man was special and had a bright future. His head football coach at Ville Platte High, Roy Serie, also paid tribute to him with a heartfelt Facebook post.

Our condolences go out to Javion's family and friends during this difficult time.

Investigation Ongoing — Updates to Follow

We will update this story as new information becomes available.