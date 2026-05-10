UPDATE: The victim in the early Mother's Day shooting in Lafayette has been identified as Nathan Julian, 21, of Breaux Bridge.

LAFAYETTE, La. - One person is dead following a shooting incident in a Lafayette fast-food restaurant parking lot early on Sunday morning.

Shooting Reported at Whataburger on West Pinhook Road at 4:31 A.M.

On May 10, 2026, at 4:31 a.m., the Lafayette Police Department responded to the Whataburger parking lot located at 1845 W. Pinhook Rd. in reference to a shooting incident.

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Victim Transported by Personal Vehicle, Pronounced Dead at Hospital

Once on scene, LPD officers were notified that the victim of the shooting was transported to a local hospital in a personal vehicle. Upon arrival at the hospital, it was learned that the male victim had been pronounced deceased by medical staff.

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Crime scenes were established, and investigators were called out to the scene. The incident is currently under investigation, as LPD investigators are actively working to develop leads regarding the shooting.

Who Is the Victim in the Lafayette Whataburger Parking Lot Shooting?

The victim's identity has not been released, but will be once proper next of kin notification has been made.

How to Submit Tips to Lafayette Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can download the LPD app and submit information via the "Submit a Tip" tab. You can contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. As a reminder, all callers remain anonymous.