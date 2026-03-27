OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL-FM) - One person was injured in a shooting Thursday night in Opelousas, and a suspect is now in custody, according to police.

Shooting Reported in Opelousas

The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, March 26 in the area of Overton Street and Martel Street, authorities said.

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Victim Taken to Hospital

Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The victim's condition has not been released.

Suspect Arrested and Charged

Authorities have arrested Joel Nimer in connection with the shooting. He is charged with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

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Investigation Ongoing

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500 or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.