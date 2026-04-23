LAFAYETTE, La. - A Lafayette man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing his caretaker over the weekend, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

Degroat Allegedly Armed Himself with Kitchen Knife Saturday Morning

This incident happened on Saturday, April 18. Jarrod Degroat, 56, was being cared for at his residence in the 400 block of North Domingue Avenue in Lafayette. At approximately 8:30 a.m., for unknown reasons, Degroat armed himself with a kitchen knife and stabbed his caretaker.

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Caretaker Treated at Hospital and Released

The victim was taken to a local hospital where she was treated and later released.

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Attempted Second-Degree Murder: What the Charge Means Under Louisiana Law

Degroat was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on attempted second-degree murder charges. In Louisiana, this charge is considered a violent felony punishable by 10 to 50 years in prison, without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

A spokesperson for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office said the case remains under investigation and no further details are being released at this time.