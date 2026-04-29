SULPHUR, La. - A Sulphur couple has been arrested and is facing cruelty charges after their young child tested positive for meth, according to investigators.

Ricky Leger, 54, and Kristyn Jouett, 29, are each facing one count of cruelty to juveniles.

DCFS Notifies Calcasieu Sheriff After Child Tests Positive for Methamphetamines

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office was notified on April 21 by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services of possible cruelty. The notification followed reports that a young child had tested positive for methamphetamines.

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Warrants Issued, Couple Arrested at Sulphur Home April 27

Warrants were then issued for Leger and Jouett, and they were arrested on Monday, April 27, at their Sulphur home, according to CPSO. Leger is also being held on an out-of-state detainer (meaning another jurisdiction has placed a hold on him). Both were booked into the Calcasieu Parish Jail.

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Child Placed in DCFS Custody Following Investigation

The child was placed into the custody of DCFS, according to authorities.