Louisiana Man Arrested After Grabbing Deputy’s Genitalia
(Madisonville, Louisiana) - A man in Louisiana is in some serious trouble after he allegedly grabbed a deputy's genitalia after a vehicle crash.
WVUE reports that Matthew Swire, 29, intentionally rammed another vehicle on Highway 190 on April 28th. Well, after the intentional crash, Swire allegedly got out of his own vehicle and attempted to enter the vehicle that he had crashed into, while uttering racial slurs.
When police arrived on the scene, Swire did not calm down, as a matter of fact, according to police, he grabbed a deputy's genitalia at the crash site.
Swire's actions on this date landed him with the following felonies:
- Resisting a police officer with force or violence
- Sexual battery
- Battery of a police officer
- Aggravated battery
- Aggravated criminal damage to property
- Hate crimes
In addition to the felonies above, Swire was given the following misdemeanors:
- Criminal damage (2 counts)
- Simple assault
- Reckless operation of a vehicle
- No insurance
- No seatbelt
What to Do During Road Rage
If you ever find yourself involved in a road rage incident, the Division of Motor Vehicles suggests the following:
- Stay in Your Vehicle, Never Get Out
- Avoid Making Eye Contact With the Aggressor
- Lockk Your Doors
- Remain Calm
- Call The Police Immediately
- Get The Aggressor's License Plate
- Do Not Drive Away and Just Go Home
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Gallery Credit: Bernadette Lee