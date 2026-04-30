(Madisonville, Louisiana) - A man in Louisiana is in some serious trouble after he allegedly grabbed a deputy's genitalia after a vehicle crash.

WVUE reports that Matthew Swire, 29, intentionally rammed another vehicle on Highway 190 on April 28th. Well, after the intentional crash, Swire allegedly got out of his own vehicle and attempted to enter the vehicle that he had crashed into, while uttering racial slurs.

When police arrived on the scene, Swire did not calm down, as a matter of fact, according to police, he grabbed a deputy's genitalia at the crash site.

Swire's actions on this date landed him with the following felonies:

Resisting a police officer with force or violence

Sexual battery

Battery of a police officer

Aggravated battery

Aggravated criminal damage to property

Hate crimes

In addition to the felonies above, Swire was given the following misdemeanors:

Criminal damage (2 counts)

Simple assault

Reckless operation of a vehicle

No insurance

No seatbelt

What to Do During Road Rage

If you ever find yourself involved in a road rage incident, the Division of Motor Vehicles suggests the following:

Stay in Your Vehicle, Never Get Out

Avoid Making Eye Contact With the Aggressor

Lockk Your Doors

Remain Calm

Call The Police Immediately

Get The Aggressor's License Plate

Do Not Drive Away and Just Go Home