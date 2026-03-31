LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (KPEL-FM) — Two men are in custody after a home invasion that left a woman knocked from her wheelchair, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Woman Attacked During Robbery

Deputies say the incident happened around 11 a.m. Monday, March 30, at a home on Patterson Drive in the Springfield area. Investigators say two masked men forced their way inside and demanded money from the victim.

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When the woman refused, authorities say she was struck with a weapon and knocked from her wheelchair to the ground. The suspects then stole her cell phone and a safe containing cash before zip-tying her hands and fleeing the scene.

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Suspects Identified and Arrested

The suspects have been identified as 67-year-old Rickey Rogers and 65-year-old Alvin Johnson, both of Baton Rouge. They are charged with home invasion and armed robbery.

Deputies Track Suspects to Baton Rouge

With the victim’s help, deputies identified the suspect vehicle and tracked it to Baton Rouge. Authorities say the vehicle and suspects were located on North Foster Drive, where they were taken into custody. The stolen money was recovered.

“Based on what detectives now know, we believe this was a targeted attack,” said Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard. “Let it be known, this behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in Livingston Parish.”

Officials say the victim is expected to recover.

Investigation Ongoing

The investigation remains ongoing.