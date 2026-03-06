WEST MONROE, La. (KPEL-FM) - A woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal domestic incident late Sunday night in West Monroe.

9-1-1 Call Leads Police to West Monroe Home

According to the West Monroe Police Department, officers responded around 11:47 p.m. on March 2 to a 9-1-1 hang-up call at a residence. When officers arrived, they found a male victim unresponsive inside the home.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

What Investigators Say Happened During the Fight

Court documents state that detectives spoke with the victim’s girlfriend, identified as 50-year-old Fannie N. Holliday. Investigators say Holliday told them the two had been arguing and became involved in a physical altercation.

During the fight, Holliday allegedly told the victim she was going to kill him before slamming the victim’s head into a dresser. Authorities say she then sat on his back and choked him with her hands. According to investigators, Holliday stopped briefly and then began choking the victim again until he became unconscious.

Court records also indicate Holliday told authorities she was not paying attention to whether the victim was still breathing and said her “mental snapped” during the incident.

Arrest Made in Deadly Domestic Incident

Holliday was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on a charge of second-degree murder.

Authorities have not released the victim’s identity as the investigation continues.