Louisiana Woman Accused of Killing Her Boyfriend With Her Bare Hands

Louisiana Woman Accused of Killing Her Boyfriend With Her Bare Hands

Dmytro Skrypnykov

WEST MONROE, La. (KPEL-FM) - A woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal domestic incident late Sunday night in West Monroe.

9-1-1 Call Leads Police to West Monroe Home

According to the West Monroe Police Department, officers responded around 11:47 p.m. on March 2 to a 9-1-1 hang-up call at a residence. When officers arrived, they found a male victim unresponsive inside the home.

READ MORE: Louisiana Bill Would Increas Penalties for School Threats and Hold Parents Responsible

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

What Investigators Say Happened During the Fight

Court documents state that detectives spoke with the victim’s girlfriend, identified as 50-year-old Fannie N. Holliday. Investigators say Holliday told them the two had been arguing and became involved in a physical altercation.

News Talk 96.5 KPEL logo
Get our free mobile app

During the fight, Holliday allegedly told the victim she was going to kill him before slamming the victim’s head into a dresser. Authorities say she then sat on his back and choked him with her hands. According to investigators, Holliday stopped briefly and then began choking the victim again until he became unconscious.

Court records also indicate Holliday told authorities she was not paying attention to whether the victim was still breathing and said her “mental snapped” during the incident.

Arrest Made in Deadly Domestic Incident

Holliday was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on a charge of second-degree murder.

Authorities have not released the victim’s identity as the investigation continues.

15 Best Selling Louisiana Musicians of All Time

From Country to Pop, Rock and Roll to Hip Hop, Louisiana has some serious big hitters. When it comes to finding absolute accurate information on album sales for Louisiana musicians, it can be a bit tricky. That being said, we've done the digging and will note U.S. album sales, Global album sales, as well as digital sales where the information is available.

Gallery Credit: Michael Scott

 

Filed Under: arrest, charges, homicide, Murder, West Monroe
Categories: Crime, louisiana news

More From News Talk 96.5 KPEL