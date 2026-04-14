ST. MARTINVILLE, La. — A former elementary school teacher in St. Martin Parish has been arrested following a months-long investigation into allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a former student.

Investigation Launched Following January 2026 Complaint

St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux says the investigation was launched on January 28, 2026, after authorities received a complaint alleging that 31-year-old Marisa Noel was engaged in an inappropriate relationship with one of her former fifth-grade students. At the time of the alleged offenses, Noel was employed at Teche Elementary School in St. Martinville.

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Eight Charges Filed Following Multi-Agency Investigation

Working alongside the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations, detectives developed probable cause to arrest Noel on eight total charges: four counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and four counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

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Noel Booked at St. Martin Parish Correctional Center

Noel was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on April 13, 2026. Bond had not been set as of the latest update.

The investigation remains ongoing.