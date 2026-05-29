FRANKLIN, La. - The Franklin Police Department has arrested a Charenton man on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile, authorities announced.

Warrant Issued June 2025 — Arrest Made May 2026

Dewan Edmond, 21, of Charenton, was taken into custody on Thursday, May 28, following a warrant for his arrest that had been issued in June 2025. Officers executed the warrant and placed Edmond under arrest without incident.

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Edmond Booked at St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center

Following his arrest, Edmond was booked and subsequently transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, where he is currently being held. As of this report, no further details regarding the nature of the charges or bond information have been released by authorities.

The investigation remains ongoing.