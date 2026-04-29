(Llivingsotn Parish) - A video circulating on social media shows a man who was driving a go-kart in Albany, Louisiana, being pulled over by an officer. That's when things got interesting.

Someone driving past the incident recorded the stop, and as soon as the man driving the go-kart gets off the ride and is approached by the officer, he becomes combative.

According to Unfiltered With Kiran, the incident happened on Sunday, April 26, around 9:30 a.m., when a man driving a go-kart came through the highway. 43 and 190.

The man on the go-kart was allegedly speeding on the road and on the shoulder, holding up traffic, when the officer pulled him over.

In the report, Chief of Police Wild stated that the man who was pulled over, Kyle Ragan, not only kicked and punched the officer, but he also hit the officer with a wrench. As you willl see in the viral video below, the officer had to deploy his pepper spray to subdue the man, and with the assistance of a good Samaritan, Ragan was able to be detained and arrested.

Unifiltered With Kiran reports that Ragan was arrested and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail since the scene ended near Baptist.

He was later transported to the Livingston Parish Jail on Tuesday, April 28th, where he’s expected to face charges of aggravated battery, reckless operation, aggravated flight from an officer, and resisting an officer with force or violence.

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Here's the viral video of the traffic stop in Livingssotn Parish that turned violent. Luckily, it did not appear that the officer was injured in this wild incident.